Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Ram Charan film eyes Rs 350 crore mark

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film is set to cross Rs 350 crore mark.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, is going from strength to strength despite the controversy over the objectification of its leading lady. Within six days since its release on Thursday last week, Peddi has amassed over Rs 315 crore at the worldwide box office.

On Tuesday (day 6) at the domestic box office, Peddi earned Rs 9.65 crore from 7,554 shows, which was a 19.9% drop from its Monday (day 5) earnings of Rs 12.05 crore. That, in turn, was over a 60% drop from its Sunday (day 4) collection of Rs 32.15 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Buchi Babu cuts controversial Janhvi Kapoor scenes from Peddi: ‘Few shots turned misleading’ That was the last day so far when Peddi registered an increase in its earnings, after it garnered Rs 29.10 crore on Saturday (day 3) from 9019 shows. That was also an spike on Friday (day 2) as it earned Rs 26.90 crore from 10113 shows. However, Peddi’s highest single-day collection remains its opening day, Thursday, when it amassed a staggering Rs 51 crore from 12142 shows at the domestic box office alone. When combined with the earnings of Rs 18.50 crore from 847 preview shows on Wednesday, the total box office collection of Peddi in India after six days stands at Rs 213.23 crore gross and Rs 179.35 crore net. The film’s premiere collection is the third highest for any Indian film ever, next to only Aditya Dhar’s Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 51.60 crore), starring Ranveer Singh and Sujeeth’s Telugu action thriller They Call Him OG (Rs 24.78 crore), starring Pawan Kalyan. In the process, Peddi has surpassed the premiere collections of AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi’s 2025 Telugu period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 15.05 crore), starring Pawan Kalyan and Sukumar’s Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 12.57 crore), starring Allu Arjun.