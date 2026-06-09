Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Ram Charan film set to cross Rs 300 crore mark

Peddi box office collection live updates: Ram Charan film set to cross Rs 300 crore mark today.

Peddi box office collection day 5: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama Peddi enjoyed a strong run over its opening weekend, but its box office collections saw a sharp decline on Monday. On Day 5, the film earned Rs 12.05 crore net, marking a 62.5% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 32.15 crore.

On Monday, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial saw an overall occupancy of 28.67% in the Telugu language, with morning shows at 17.85%, afternoon shows at 31.92%, evening at 36.23% and night shows at 36.31%. The Hyderabad region recorded a theatre occupancy of 28.3% across 591 shows, while Bengaluru registered 17% occupancy across 423 shows.

Story continues below this ad Despite facing competition from recent releases like Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror film Obsession, and Bobby Deol’s Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Peddi has come out on top, earning Rs 169.70 crore in India and over Rs 292 crore worldwide. ALSO READ | Peddi ignores consent, normalises assault, yet pretends to be a story about dignity Meanwhile, the sports drama has also come under scrutiny over scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Many viewers criticised the film on social media, accusing it of objectifying her character. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and said the concerned portions would be altered. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he said in a statement.