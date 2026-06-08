Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Update: Ram Charan film crosses Rs 150 cr mark in India

Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan film eyes Rs 250 crore mark worldwide.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Live Updates: Despite a major controversy around oversexualisation of its female lead and mixed reviews, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest action sports drama Peddi has been performing exceptionally at the box office, since its release. On Sunday, Peddi minted Rs 31.90 crore running across 9,068 shows, after earning Rs 26.90 crore on Friday and Rs 28.85 on Saturday. With this, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 187.02 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 157.15 crore. Worldwde, the movie has earned over Rs 230 crore.

On Day 4, the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 43.15% – with morning shows at 43.15%, afternoon shows at 71.77%, evening shows at 74.08% and night shows at 53.46%. Hyderabad region registered 45% occupancy across 685 shows, while Bangalore had 34% occupancy in 464 shows.

Story continues below this ad The film is also facing competition from other theatrical releases, including Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror thriller Obsession, and Bobby Deol starrer Bandar. ALSO READ | Peddi director Buchi Babu addresses intense backlash over Janhvi Kapoor scenes Meanwhile, Peddi has also been making headlines over the controversy surrounding certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor. A section of the audience criticised the film for what they described as the objectification of her character. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology and confirmed that the contentious portions of the film would be modified. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize,” he wrote on X.