Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Ram Charan film set to cross Rs 200 crore mark today

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer will cross the Rs 200 mark today.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Live Updates: The Ram Charan-starrer Peddi began its theatrical run on a strong note, collecting over Rs 51 crore in India on its opening day and grossing more than Rs 150 crore worldwide within its first two days. However, the film now appears to be losing steam.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 28.85 crore on its third day, taking its India net total to Rs 125.25 crore. Despite the slowdown, Peddi’s worldwide gross has crossed the Rs 191.07 crore mark.

Story continues below this ad Peddi has been making headlines for reasons beyond its box-office performance. A section of viewers criticised certain scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the female lead, accusing the film of objectifying the character. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a lengthy statement apologising to audiences and confirmed that changes would be made to the contentious portions. Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi to be changed after backlash, director issues statement He wrote, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.” Peddi marks Ram Charan’s third release after RRR. While RRR emerged as a global blockbuster, his subsequent films, Acharya and Game Changer, failed to perform at the box office. While, Game Changer was reportedly mounted on a budget exceeding Rs 450 crore. Peddi, meanwhile, is said to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. Although Peddi remains on track to recover its costs if collections remain stable through the coming week, its long-term box-office prospects will depend on whether it can regain momentum over the weekend. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.