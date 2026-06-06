Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Ram Charan film earns over Rs 150 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Worldwide Live Updates: Peddi opened to strong numbers, collecting Rs 18.50 crore from premiere shows on Wednesday before posting an impressive Rs 51 crore on its first day (Thursday). On Day 2 (Friday), collections dropped by 47% to Rs 26.90 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 96.40 crore and total gross collection stands at Rs 114.49 crore.
The film has also done well overseas, earning Rs 36 crore from international markets. With this, Peddi’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 150.49 crore in just three days.
Also Read – Peddi movie review: Ram Charan carries a worthy but uneven sports drama on his shoulders
Peddi recorded an overall occupancy of 48.81% on Saturday. The film registered 29.85% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 48.15% in the afternoon, 57.08% in the evening, and 60.15% during the night shows.
The film has been performing better than Ram Charan’s last movie Game Changer (2025), which had minted Rs 72.60 crore net in India in two days. However, it hasn’t been able to surpass the day one numbers of his biggest film RRR, alongside Jr NTR. The SS Rajamouli directorial had collected a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day.
Even as Peddi continues to draw audiences to theatres, its depiction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character has drawn criticism from a section of viewers. Many viewers, especially women, felt that scenes presented as light-hearted romance in Peddi actually normalised harassment and blurred the lines of consent.
Reacting to the backlash, the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana has admitted that certain portions of the film did not work as intended. In an interview with SCREEN, he said, “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences. The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and make better representations.”
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Peddi earns Rs 50 lakh
On Day 3, Peddi has so far managed to earn only Rs 50 lakh at the box office across 1,197 shows. The Telugu version continues to contribute the bulk of the film's collections, accounting for Rs 47 lakh of the total earnings. The numbers indicate a significant slowdown in momentum despite the film's wide release and strong pre-release buzz.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: No buzz in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, despite the presence of Karnataka superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role, Peddi has struggled to generate significant footfall. The film's occupancy levels have remained underwhelming compared to expectations, especially given the extensive pre-release buzz surrounding the project.
The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has largely been making headlines for the controversy surrounding its alleged vulgarity and portrayal of women, rather than for the "rooted Indian storytelling" that was heavily promoted during its marketing campaign. The mixed audience response has sparked debates online, with discussions focusing more on the film's content and treatment of certain characters than on its narrative or performances.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: 'Telugu films should never be about vulgarity'
Another fan wrote: "It can’t be defended saying Bollywood is vulgar, by that standard Hollywood is even more vulgar, Telugu films should never be about vulgarity rather genuinely rooted stories.. we can’t become bad because everyone else is."
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: 'Don't understand negativity around the film'
Peddi has been facing criticism from a section of viewers over its alleged objectification of women. However, not everyone agrees with the backlash. Several fans have come out in support of the film, praising its storytelling and central character.
One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend the film, writing, "I liked #Peddi a lot. I don't understand why so much negativity regarding various characters. After a while, it's all about #Peddi's characterisation. Now I don't want to believe Twitter and online reviews anymore. It's ignorance to link ticket dollars spent to movie likability."
The post reflects the divide among audiences, with some viewers calling out certain aspects of the film while others argue that the criticism is overshadowing its strengths.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Peddi shows go houseful in Hyderabad
Peddi is witnessing housefull occupancy for its 8 AM shows at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, with several other screenings throughout the day filling up rapidly. Multiple afternoon and evening shows have already been completely sold out. At PVR Superplex, Inorbit Mall, the response has been equally impressive, with all Luxe shows priced at Rs 900 selling out for the afternoon and evening slots, reflecting the massive demand for the film on its opening day.