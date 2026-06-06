Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Ram Charan film earns over Rs 150 crore

Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan film eyes Rs 200 crore mark worldwde.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Worldwide Live Updates: Peddi opened to strong numbers, collecting Rs 18.50 crore from premiere shows on Wednesday before posting an impressive Rs 51 crore on its first day (Thursday). On Day 2 (Friday), collections dropped by 47% to Rs 26.90 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 96.40 crore and total gross collection stands at Rs 114.49 crore.

The film has also done well overseas, earning Rs 36 crore from international markets. With this, Peddi’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 150.49 crore in just three days.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Peddi movie review: Ram Charan carries a worthy but uneven sports drama on his shoulders Peddi recorded an overall occupancy of 48.81% on Saturday. The film registered 29.85% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 48.15% in the afternoon, 57.08% in the evening, and 60.15% during the night shows. The film has been performing better than Ram Charan’s last movie Game Changer (2025), which had minted Rs 72.60 crore net in India in two days. However, it hasn’t been able to surpass the day one numbers of his biggest film RRR, alongside Jr NTR. The SS Rajamouli directorial had collected a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day. Even as Peddi continues to draw audiences to theatres, its depiction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character has drawn criticism from a section of viewers. Many viewers, especially women, felt that scenes presented as light-hearted romance in Peddi actually normalised harassment and blurred the lines of consent. Reacting to the backlash, the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana has admitted that certain portions of the film did not work as intended. In an interview with SCREEN, he said, “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences. The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and make better representations.”