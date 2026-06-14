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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Ram Charan film crosses Rs 365 crore mark

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: On Day 10, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi collected Rs 8.10 crore net across 3,962 shows in India, taking its total India net to Rs 206.80 crore and India gross to Rs 245.53 crore.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
Jun 14, 2026 09:31 AM IST
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Peddi Box Office Collection WorldwidePeddi Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 10 Live Updates: Ram Charan's Peddi is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 10 Live Updates: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, has grossed over Rs 366 crore worldwide in 10 days, emerging as South India’s biggest box office performer of 2026.

On Day 10, the film collected Rs 8.10 crore net across 3,962 shows in India, taking its total India net to Rs 206.80 crore and India gross to Rs 245.53 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Overseas, it added Rs 1 crore on the day, bringing the cumulative overseas gross to Rs 51 crore.

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The numbers are a clear sign of Peddi holding its ground well into the second week. After a slowdown during the weekdays, the film benefited from the weekend boost and continues to attract audiences across key markets.

The collections came despite the movie facing significant backlash over its treatment of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Audience and fans criticised the portrayal of Janhvi’s character Achiyyamma, raising questions about specific camera angles, close-up shots, and romantic sequences, with many alleging the character was objectified and hypersexualised.

Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor on stepping outside her comfort zone for Peddi: ‘I think it’s pretty cool’

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the story follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival. The film is widely seen as one of the most important releases in Ram Charan’s career. Following the underwhelming performance of Game Changer, the actor needed a strong theatrical success, and Peddi has delivered exactly that. It is only the second film of Ram Charan to achieve Rs 200 crore in domestic gross, after RRR, and his first solo-led film to enter the double-century club.

The overseas run has also been notable. Peddi touched the $3 million mark in the North American market within just six days of its release, making it Ram Charan’s third film to enter the $3 million club in that territory.

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09:31 (IST)14 Jun 2026

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Ram Charan's film earns Rs 8.10 cr on Saturday

Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that Peddi collected Rs 8.10 crore net across 3,962 shows on Day 10. This brings the film's total India gross collection to Rs 245.53 crore and total India net collection to Rs 206.80 crore.

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