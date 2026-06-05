Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Ram Charan film earns over Rs 112 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has registered a strong opening at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 51 crore on Day 1, running across 12,412 shows across India at an overall occupancy of 45.5% percent.

To put that in context, Day 1 here refers to Thursday, June 4, the film’s first full day of release. The film had a head start. Premiere shows on Wednesday evening brought in Rs 18.50 crore net at a notably high occupancy of 72 percent, a figure that reflected strong advance interest before the general audience had weighed in. When both days are combined, the total India gross stands at Rs 82.49 crore and the total India net at Rs 69.50 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 112.49 crore.

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The 68% percent occupancy in Telugu across 6,944 shows is the standout figure from Day 1. Sustaining that kind of occupancy across a large show count on a Thursday, a working day, points to demand that goes beyond the core fan base and into general audience territory.

The Hindi numbers are modest by comparison. Rs 3 crore from 4,333 shows at 16 percent occupancy is not a number that signals a breakout pan-India performance. But the show count of 4,333 indicates serious nationwide distribution, and Hindi occupancy for Telugu films typically climbs through the weekend as word of mouth spreads beyond the initial audience.

Kannada added Rs 0.25 crore from 210 shows at 22 percent occupancy. Tamil brought in Rs 0.45 crore from 701 shows at 22 percent. Malayalam contributed Rs 0.10 crore from 220 shows at 16 percent. These are supplementary numbers rather than primary drivers, but they confirm the film has meaningful reach outside its home market.

The most relevant point of comparison for Peddi is Ram Charan’s previous solo release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and released in January 2025. That film collected Rs 51 crore net on Day 1 across 17,753 shows, with a total India gross of Rs 61.09 crore. Overseas collections added Rs 19 crore gross on opening day, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 80.09 crore.

Game Changer had 4,741 more shows on its opening day than Peddi, a considerably wider release that reflects both the size of its marketing spend and the distributor confidence that came with a Shankar directorial. It also arrived carrying the full weight of expectation that follows a post-RRR Ram Charan release. Peddi arrives after that disappointment, in a market where audience expectations have been recalibrated, and where the early response suggests people are showing up for the film itself rather than just the occasion of a Ram Charan release.

Whether Peddi can hold is the only question that matters now. The weekend will tell the rest of the story.