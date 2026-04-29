‘My life’s hero’: Payal Rajput breaks down, leaves event midway over dad’s loss, mental health battle

What was supposed to be a trailer launch event for a new Telugu film took a turn on Tuesday, when actress Payal Rajput broke down mid-conversation at the trailer launch of First Time 01-01-01.

Actress Payal Rajput, who attended the event to support the film starring Saurabh Dhingra, was asked about her personal struggles and mental health journey. What followed was visibly shaken Payal Rajut, on the verge of tears. “Next month will mark one year since my father passed away. He was a very important person in my life. Living without him has been very difficult for me.” She could not get through the words without tears.

Her father, Vimal Kumar Rajput, passed away on July 28, 2025, after battling cancer. Payal had publicly mourned him at the time, writing on Instagram that she had done everything she could to help him fight the illness.

At the event, she continued,”After my father passed away, I went into depression. I had to take treatment and also stay strong for my mother,” Talking about the step she took to deal with the grief, Payal Rajput recalled, “I chose Vipassana to handle the emotional stress after my father’s illness. It was a very tough time for me and my family,” She added that the silent meditation practice helped her understand her thoughts and emotions during that difficult phase.

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As she continued speaking about him, the emotions caught up with her entirely. Payal Rajput described her father as the “hero” of her life and said she did not know how to console her mother or herself. Despite others on stage trying to comfort her, she could not stop crying and eventually had to leave the event midway.

First Time 01-01-01 is directed and produced by Hemanth Ippanapalli. Saurabh Dhingra makes his acting debut in the film, with Anika Vikraman as the female lead and Bigg Boss fame Akhil Sarthak in a key supporting role. Ippanapalli has said that despite the film’s modest budget, no compromises were made on the technical and visual quality.

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Payal Rajput made her mark in Telugu cinema with RX 100 in 2018. Her subsequent Telugu projects, including Venky Mama and Mangalavaaram, cemented her image as an actress who gravitates toward roles outside the mainstream and sees them through with full conviction.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses personal experiences with grief, depression, and mental health recovery for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or mental health challenges, please reach out to a qualified healthcare provider or a mental health professional.