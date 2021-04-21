Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab box office collection drops after minting Rs 100 crore

In its second week, the box office collection of Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Vakeel Saab has taken a hit owing to the second wave of the coronavirus. The film sort of set a new collection records in its first week for a Telugu movie that released during a pandemic.

A combination of things has slowed down its earnings after its initial gains. However, producers Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor have little to complain about, given that the film has already made profits for them. By the end of its first week, reportedly, Vakeel Saab’s gross collection stood at about Rs 100 crore. Fans were excited about seeing Pawan on the big screen after a gap of about three years and the 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls helped the film make record earnings.

In the second week, the collections saw a dip as Covid-19 infections surged. The threat of a fresh lockdown and new restrictions that loomed over the industry also interfered with the film’s momentum at the box office. After the government imposed night curfew, the Telangana Theatre Owner Association also decided to keep the theatres across the state. However, an exception has been made for Vakeel Saab, which will be allowed to screen until the end of this week.

In the light of the latest developments, the trade pundits estimated that Vakeel Saab will end its theatrical run with around Rs 120 crore in its kitty.

Vakeel Saab released to packed houses on April 9. The film is the official remake of the Bollywood film, Pink. However, director Venu Sriram had tailored the remake to suit the larger-than-life image of Pawan Kalyan. Venu’s highly commercialised take on the subject of consent clicked with the audience in Telugu states and how. The film exploits Pawan’s stardom to the hilt and even blurred the line between Pawan’s public persona and his character in the film.