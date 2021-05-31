Pawan Kalyan’s latest photo with son Akira Nandan goes viral

A photo of Pawan Kalyan and his son Akira Nandan has gone viral on social media. The photo emerged online on Monday and features both attired casually.

Akira, who is 17, looks all grown up in the photo. He is the elder child of Renu Desai and Pawan. They got married in 2009 and are parents to two kids – son Akira and daughter Aadya. The couple parted ways in 2012. Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan and Akira are set to learn classical music together.

Akira is a fan of Adivi Sesh movies. After the release of Sesh’s Evaru film in 2019, both had met for a casual chat about films and life. Interestingly, Sesh and Akira share an “insane number of things in common,” according to an Instagram post of the actor.

There have been speculations about Akira’s acting debut, but nothing seems to have materialized so far.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan presently has Hari Hara Veeramallu and an untitled Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in the pipeline.