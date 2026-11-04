Pawan Kalyan’s iconic ‘Balu’ pants cost Rs 75k, reveals Renu Desai: ‘David Beckham had one’

Actress, filmmaker and stylist Renu Desai has shared previously untold details about styling Pawan Kalyan’s films in the early 2000s, revealing that she used to shop for the actor at London’s Selfridges alongside Karan Johar, who was there doing the same for Shah Rukh Khan, and that one of Pawan Kalyan’s most iconic on-screen looks involved a pair of pants so rare that only five were ever made, with David Beckham owning one of the them.

Renu Desai, who has consistently described herself as a stylist rather than a costume designer, said she used to travel to London to pick up clothes for Pawan Kalyan around 2001, when the actor was at the peak of his commercial run in Telugu cinema following hits like Badri. “I used to go to London to pick up clothes for my ex-husband, Pawan Kalyan,” Renu Desai said in a conversation with Visual Talks podcast. “There were two people in a big mall, Selfridges. I used to pick up clothes for Pawan Kalyan, Karan Johar used to pick up clothes for Shah Rukh Khan. I’ve run into him many times, just picking up clothes.”