Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai reveals she’s suffering from heart, health issues: ‘The universe has its own sweet plans’

Renu Desai took to Instagram and revealed that she is suffering from heart and other health issues.

Renu DesaiRenu Desai will next be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao film. (Photo: renuudesai/Instagram)
Actor Pawan Kalyan‘s ex-wife, Renu Desai, on Wednesday revealed on social media that she is suffering from heart and other health issues.

Taking to Instagram, Renu shared a picture which she captioned, “All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all. But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time. Don’t lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper the Penguin said ‘Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave’. (the treatments, medication, yoga, nutrition, etc is going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon)”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by renu desai (@renuudesai)

Soon after she shared the news, fans swamped the comment section and sent get well soon messages to her. A fan wrote, “More strength and power to you mam come back stronger than before.” Another fan wrote, “May god give all the strength you need mam, get well soon.”

Renu and Pawan Kalyan tied the knot in 2009 and they eventually got divorced in 2012.

Renu has worked in films such as Badri, James Pandu and Johnny. She will be soon making her acting comeback after 18 years with Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 12:37 IST
