Pawan Kalyan says he wanted to join Naxalites at 17, Chiranjeevi stopped him

After marking his debut in the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan joined politics in 2014, by founding the Janasena Party (JSP). However, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister recently revealed that he almost chose a different path but his brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi, brought him back. In a recent interview, Pawan shared that he almost joined the Naxalites and had even attended some public meetings, before deciding to opt out of it.

During a podcast with ANI, he shared, “I even entertained getting into the Naxalites. One point in time, when I was in my late teens… I wanted to pick up the gun. That’s when my brother pushed me into something more constructive. He said, where is that mad rage coming from? I said, I’m talking about injustice, we should go do this and that. He was very worried. It lasted from 17 to 21. That’s the age you can jump in.”