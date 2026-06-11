Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Pawan Kalyan says he wanted to join Naxalites at 17, Chiranjeevi stopped him
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan recently revealed that he almost joined Naxalites at 17, but his brother Chiranjeevi brought him back.
After marking his debut in the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan joined politics in 2014, by founding the Janasena Party (JSP). However, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister recently revealed that he almost chose a different path but his brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi, brought him back. In a recent interview, Pawan shared that he almost joined the Naxalites and had even attended some public meetings, before deciding to opt out of it.
During a podcast with ANI, he shared, “I even entertained getting into the Naxalites. One point in time, when I was in my late teens… I wanted to pick up the gun. That’s when my brother pushed me into something more constructive. He said, where is that mad rage coming from? I said, I’m talking about injustice, we should go do this and that. He was very worried. It lasted from 17 to 21. That’s the age you can jump in.”
‘My mind was exploding’
The actor-politician also revealed that he was “going crazy” and felt that this could be a solution. He would attend gatherings with students where no one knew him. He also participated in short film festivals in Mumbai, to make documentaries. He said that he was experimenting but unhappy with everything and felt stuck and angry.
ALSO READ | Pawan Kalyan praises Aditya Dhar’s film, recalls time in Kashmir: ‘Saw those tremors’
“My mind was exploding with many things. I was going crazy. That’s when my brother entered the picture. He said only one thing. If your brother was not Chiranjeevi, if you have responsibilities towards your family, if someone is dependent on you based on your salary and hard work, would you do the same thing? I could not answer. I didn’t have an answer, I kept quiet,” he said.
‘Chiranjeevi is my only hero’
At his film Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s pre-release event in March, the actor had had called his brother Chiranjeevi his ‘only hero’. “I am very happy that my brother Chiranjeevi watched the Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer and tweeted about it. For me, there is only one hero, Megastar Chiranjeevi. When I stand beside him, I forget that I am a hero myself,” he had said.
In the same interview with ANI, Pawan praised Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. He also praised Manav Kaul-starrer Baramullah and recalled his experiences in Kahsmir in the late 1980s as he saw some tension rise in the Valley.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG last year and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in 2026. The actor-politician will next feature in an untitled project by Surender Reddy. He hasn’t announced any other projects as yet.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05