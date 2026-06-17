Pawan Kalyan visits ailing fan Niranjan in Hanumakonda, says the meeting left him inspired

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan visited Hanumakonda in Warangal district on Wednesday to meet a young fan who has been fighting a rare health condition.

The boy, Niranjan, is seventeen years old and has been suffering from a rare genetic neuromuscular condition that has left him bedridden and affected his growth.

In a post on X following the visit, Pawan Kalyan said he had come across a video of the teenager “who is bravely battling a rare disease” and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet him.

A few days ago, I came across a video of Niranjan from Hanumakonda, Warangal, who is bravely battling a rare disease and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet me. Today, I had the privilege of visiting him and spending time with him and his family. I went there believing I was… pic.twitter.com/jI7VZ9y0kC — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 17, 2026

Pawan Kalyan reached the boy’s home in Hanuman Nagar and spent time with him, also speaking with his parents to understand his condition and treatment. He stayed with the family for close to 45 minutes.

In his post, Pawan wrote that he had gone there believing he was fulfilling Niranjan’s wish, but added, “it was Niranjan who left me inspired,” describing the boy’s “courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit” as something he found remarkable.

During the meeting, Pawan Kalyan comforted the teenager, embraced him, and gave him prasadam from the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple. He also announced financial assistance of one lakh rupees towards the boy’s medical expenses and assured the family that special prayers would be held at Warangal’s Bhadrakali temple for his recovery. He watched old videos of Niranjan dancing and mimicking him durng his healthier days. When the boy mentioned wanting a pet dog, Pawan even promised to arrange one. After learning about the family’s financial difficulties, he asked Jana Sena leaders to look into setting up a canteen that could support their livelihood.

In the same post, Pawan thanked Telangana’s leadership for the arrangements around the visit. He also addressed supporters in Warangal directly, thanking Janasainiks and local party leaders for their affection, and added that their love and blessings would remain “a constant source of strength.”

Following the visit, Pawan Kalyan proceeded directly to the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal. The gesture has drawn wide appreciation online, with many viewing it as a reminder of the personal bond Pawan continues to maintain with his fan base even while holding a key administrative role in the Andhra Pradesh government.