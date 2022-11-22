scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Pawan Kalyan vibes to Chiranjeevi’s song Boss Party from Waltair Veerayya. See photos

Mythri Movie Makers shared pictures of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi vibing to the upcoming song Boss Party from Waltair Veerayya.

Chiranjeevi, Bobby, Pawan KalyanChiranjeevi, director Bobby and Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. (Image: Mythri Movie Makers/Twitter)

Tollywood cinema fans get all excited whenever Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan come together for any occasion. One such meeting happened when Pawan paid a visit to the sets of his brother Chiranjeevi’s film Waltair Verrayya to hear the upcoming song from the film, “Boss Party”.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, shared pictures from the sets on social media. In the photos, Chiranjeevi is all dolled up in casual partywear. On the other hand, Pawan, clad in causal Indian wear, is seen listening to the song. The picture also features the director of the film, Bobby.

Here are the pics:

Sharing the photos, Bobby wrote, “A Huge moment to be Cherished forever. My 2 Most favorite persons Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Power Star @PawanKalyan garu by my side. Kalyan garu has seen #BossParty song & he loved it.,Such a Positive person with same love even after all these years (sic).”

Recently, a sneak peek from the song was released, which shows a silhouette of the lungi-clad Chiranjeevi entering the party smoking a beedi.

Composed and sung by Devi Sri Prasad, “Boss Party” is set to be released on Wednesday.

Waltair Veerayya is slated for a Sankranti 2023 release. Other than Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa. Ravi Teja will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:58:02 pm
