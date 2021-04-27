Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s latest blockbuster Vakeel Saab is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Earlier, the film’s producer Dil Raju had said that the film will drop on the streaming platform only 50 days after its initial release. However, as the government imposed new restrictions in the face of surging coronavirus numbers, the makers were forced to bring forward the film’s digital premiere.

Vakeel Saab released to packed houses on April 9. It set the box office on fire, as people thronged the cinema halls across the Telugu states to catch Pawan Kalyan in action after a gap of about three years. The film minted record collections in its first week itself. However, the collections saw a drop in the second week owing to the growing concerns of rising Covid-19 cases. The subsequent government curbs on public movements in Telangana to tackle the Covid-19 surge affected the film’s box office business further. The Andhra Pradesh government in its latest order has asked theatres in the state to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity. It seems to be the last straw that broke the determination of the producers of Vakeel Saab to keep the film away from the OTT for at least 50 days.

According to trade estimation, Vakeel Saab raked more than Rs 100 crore from its ticket sales worldwide. And it was expected to add another Rs 20 crore to its total collection before ending its box office run.

The film is the official remake of the Bollywood film, Pink. However, director Venu Sriram had tailored the remake to suit the larger-than-life image of Pawan Kalyan. The actor himself is recovering from the Covid-19 infection at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad.