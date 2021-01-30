Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab gets a release date

Vakeel Saab also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in the pivotal roles. (Photo: Boney Kapoor/Twitter)

Pawan Kalyan’s film Vakeel Saab is all set to hit theatres on April 9 this year. On Sunday, producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the release date of the Sriram Venu directorial, which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink.

Sharing a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan on Twitter, Boney Kapoor wrote, “The POWER is set to unleash on the BIG SCREENFire⭐ Get ready for Power Star @PawanKalyan’s #VakeelSaab in theatres from April 9, 2021.”

Vakeel Saab, just like Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s 2016 release Pink, tackles the subject of consent. While we know that Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the film, we have not been introduced to the female leads of the film.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers shared a teaser of the film, which showcased Pawan Kalyan as a no holds barred

lawyer.

Vakeel Saab, which marks Pawan’s return from a two-year sabbatical after Agnyaathavaasi (2018), will also star Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in pivotal roles.

Apart from the Boney Kapoor production venture, Pawan Kalan has the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Saagar K Chandra’s next and Krish’s period drama in his kitty.