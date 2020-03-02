Pink’s Telugu remake titled Vakeel Saab, see first look

Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The title of the Telugu remake of Pink, starring Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was revealed on Monday. The movie has been titled Vakeel Saab (Mr Lawyer). The poster features a very relaxed Pawan resting his foot on a chair on top of a moving pick-up truck. He is perhaps moving into the neighbourhood where the lives of three-independent women are about to take a dramatic turn.

Bollywood director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury made Pink in 2016. The movie dealt with the issue of consent. It argued that the importance of consent should not be undermined based on the time, place and circumstances. And more importantly, NO means NO.

Pink was a commercial and critical success. It even inspired a Tamil remake titled Nerkonda Paarvai, featuring Tamil superstar Ajith who stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie was tailored to meet the expectations of Ajith’s fans.

Nerkonda Paarvai also marked the Kollywood foray of hit Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The Tamil remake received more appreciation than Pink and was hailed as a timely movie.

Vakeel Saab will mark Pawan Kalyan’s return from a two-year sabbatical. After the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi, the star took a break from show business and focused on expanding his political aspirations.

The Telugu remake is helmed by Venu Sriram for producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The movie also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas. The makers are yet to announce remaining cast members.

