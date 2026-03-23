The ‘mass’ formula is broken in Telugu cinema: Why even Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh couldn’t save a dated template

When Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar announced their reunion in 2020 with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the excitement in Tollywood was genuine. Their 2012 collaboration Gabbar Singh had worked. The two knew how to make a crowd feel something. Years later, that announcement finally became a film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh released on March 19, on Ugadi, one of the best festive windows a Telugu film can get. By the second day, the numbers had already told a grim story.

According to Sacnilk, by day four, the film had collected an estimated Rs 60 crore net at the Indian box office, and hitting the Rs 100 crore mark was looking like a serious challenge. To put that in context, Pawan Kalyan’s previous release, OG, had made over Rs 140 crore gross on its opening day alone. Ustaad Bhagat Singh hadn’t matched that figure even after four days.

The more telling story, though, was not the numbers. It was what happened in the Telugu market itself. A Bollywood film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, posted housefull boards in B and C centres of the Telugu states, the very heartland of mass Telugu cinema, within days of release. Pawan Kalyan, one of the biggest mass stars in the country, was being outrun in his own territory by a Hindi spy thriller.

The formula that won’t retire

The “mass entertainer” in Telugu cinema has a familiar shape that has barely changed in fifteen years. A larger-than-life hero. A corrupt politician as the villain. A romance that exists mostly to justify song sequences. A backstory explaining the hero’s rage. A second half that functions as an extended elevation of the lead. This template delivered genuine blockbusters through the 2000s and much of the 2010s.

Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan cannot save this dated 2026 mass entertainer

The problem is that Telugu directors in this space are still writing to that template in 2026, as if the audience in front of them is the same one that watched Gabbar Singh in 2012. It is not.

Industry analyst Anupam Reddy puts it plainly. “You call it a mass entertainer, but if it doesn’t entertain people, it is not an entertainer. We see this happening every now and then because all big stars in our industry are concentrating on Pan-India reach, expectations, budget, and hero elevation, but the basic story and plot are missing.”

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The generation that now fills multiplexes grew up on streaming, on tightly written thriller series, on films like RRR and Pushpa that gave mass entertainment a specific texture and world-building that went beyond hero worship. They do not buy a ticket to watch a star be worshipped for two and a half hours. They go to be surprised, or at least engaged. When a film cannot offer either, no amount of festive weekend footfalls can save it past Monday.

What makes Ustaad Bhagat Singh a useful case study is not just that it failed. It is how it failed. The film had over three years of production time, yet arrived with writing that felt a decade old, comedy that did not land, and crucially, zero traction with younger audiences, the same Gen Z viewers who now determine whether a film builds momentum or collapses on day two.

The promise of vintage magic

There is another tactic that has quietly become standard practice in Telugu mass entertainers, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh leaned into it as hard as any recent film: using vintage music as a substitute for genuine emotional engagement.

The popular romantic number “Ee Manase Se Se” from the 1998 film Tholi Prema was remixed for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and picturised on Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela, marketed as a special surprise for fans. The move was deliberate. Tholi Prema is one of Pawan Kalyan’s most loved films, and the original song carries two decades of emotional memory for his core audience. The idea was that recreating it would create a guaranteed theatre moment, a wave of nostalgia strong enough to generate cheers regardless of what was happening in the story around it.

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Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan film bombs, struggles to cross Rs 90 cr mark; earns less than Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The film also featured a sequence where Pawan Kalyan dances to popular songs of Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, moments designed purely for fans rather than to serve the narrative.

A veteran film critic and writer from the industry, who wanted to stay anonymous, told SCREEN, “This is not a new trick, but it has become more frequent and more calculated. When a film cannot generate its own emotional high points organically, it reaches backward into a catalogue that already has a relationship with the audience. The problem is that this strategy works for exactly one showing. A fan cheers hearing the opening notes of a beloved old song. On the second viewing, or in a conversation the next morning, the question becomes: what else did the film give you? If the answer is nothing, the borrowed nostalgia cannot save it. Your movie neither resonates with present audience, or will appeal audience in future as vintage”

This is also a symptom of a deeper issue: the industry’s confusion between fan service and storytelling. Fan service is a moment. Storytelling is what makes someone want to come back, recommend the film, or feel something that lasts beyond the ride home. Tollywood’s mass entertainers have been building almost entirely for the first and hoping it will somehow produce the second.

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Also Read: ‘I won’t be Dr Sreeleela’: Sreeleela on completing MBBS while filming Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and why she won’t use Dr prefix in films

Not just one film

Prabhas in The Raja Saab. Prabhas in The Raja Saab.

The pattern goes beyond Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Prabhas’s The Raja Saab opened strongly during Sankranti 2026 but saw a sharp weekday drop, with the general consensus being that it leaned more on its star’s image than on storytelling that could sustain repeat viewings. Even films that succeeded commercially, like Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, worked largely on the goodwill of their stars and the festive mood of their release window, not because they cracked a new approach to the genre.

There is a consistent pattern across all of these: strong opening day, steep drop by day three or four. That is the signature of a film that brings audiences in on the promise of a star and sends them back out without giving them anything to talk about.

What the rest of 2026 looks like

The rest of the year is stacked with big names, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Prabhas again, with most of the announced lineup described in familiar terms: action extravaganzas, emotional family entertainers, and mass entertainers with strong star appeal. If Ustaad Bhagat Singh was meant to be a reset moment for the industry, the upcoming slate does not suggest anyone has pressed that button yet.