Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan’s 25-year-old signature move inspires high-octane anthem ‘Aura of Ustaad’

Pawan Kalyan in a still from "Aura of Ustaad", the second single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The second single from Pawan Kalyan‘s much anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is out, and it’s already doing exactly what it was built to do, get fans talking.

Released as a fan anthem, there’s no story being told here, no romance, no action setup. “Aura of Ustaad” exists to celebrate Pawan Kalyan, his walk, his attitude, his 25-year-old habit of touching his collar in a way that apparently drives an entire fanbase into a frenzy.

That collar gesture is actually the centrepiece of the whole thing. Director Harish Shankar has turned it into the hook: “Nenu Meda Muttukunte, Toda Kottinatte (If I touch my neck, it hits like a thigh slap.” Shankar said at the song’s launch event in Hyderabad that the line comes from an actual scene in the film. He felt the mannerism Pawan Kalyan has carried since the nineties deserved to be put into words. So he built a song around it.