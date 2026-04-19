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Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery, advised 10 days rest; wife Anna says he is recovering
Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening after experiencing severe discomfort during an administrative meeting on Friday.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgery on Saturday following a health complication.
The health scare occurred on Friday morning when Pawan fell seriously ill during a meeting with officials. On medical advice, he cancelled his official programmes for the day and went to the hospital, where he underwent medical tests and an MRI scan.
“Doctors shifted him to Hyderabad for further evaluation, where a series of tests, including an MRI scan, were performed. After reviewing the reports, the medical team recommended immediate surgery and proceeded with the procedure.” read a statement.
The surgery was reportedly successful, and Pawan Kalyan’s condition is now stable. Medical experts attending to the actor-politician have advised complete rest for one week to ten days before he resumes official duties. The official statement also indicated that full recovery may take a longer period and that long-term precautions will be necessary.
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Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Konidela, took to Instagram to reassure the public that he is recovering well.
The news drew a wave of reactions from across the entertainment and political industry. Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “My dear Chinna Mama Pawan Kalyan Get Well Soon. Along with people’s love& prayers, I send my deepest love for your speedy recovery. The surgery went very well, and I hope to see you serving the people again in no time… Take Care of your precious health”
Pawan Kalyan’s brother and actor Naga Babu Konidela tweeted, “Our beloved Pawan Kalyan has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, healthy, and recovering well. He only needs a few days of rest, and soon he will return with renewed strength and energy. Let us all join together in wishing him a speedy recovery, with prayers and positive thoughts. His resilience is our inspiration, and his health is our happiness.”
Fans also poured in heartfelt messages on social media upon learning of Pawan’s sudden hospitalisation. The hashtag “Get Well Soon Pawan Kalyan” trended on X as supporters and well-wishers expressed their concern.
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