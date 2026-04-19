Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery, advised 10 days rest; wife Anna says he is recovering

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgery on Saturday following a health complication.

The health scare occurred on Friday morning when Pawan fell seriously ill during a meeting with officials. On medical advice, he cancelled his official programmes for the day and went to the hospital, where he underwent medical tests and an MRI scan.

“Doctors shifted him to Hyderabad for further evaluation, where a series of tests, including an MRI scan, were performed. After reviewing the reports, the medical team recommended immediate surgery and proceeded with the procedure.” read a statement.

The surgery was reportedly successful, and Pawan Kalyan’s condition is now stable. Medical experts attending to the actor-politician have advised complete rest for one week to ten days before he resumes official duties. The official statement also indicated that full recovery may take a longer period and that long-term precautions will be necessary.