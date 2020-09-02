scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Pawan Kalyan turns 49: Celebs wish the Vakeel Saab actor

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Hindi film Pink.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2020 8:06:03 am
Pawan KalyanPawan Kalyan is celebrating his 49th birthday today.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan turns 49 today. Celebrities and fans have turned the actor’s birthday into a festival on social media.

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. The movie’s motion poster will be released today at 9:09 am. It marks Pawan Kalyan’s return to the movies after a gap of two years.

In Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role that has been played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version and Ajith in the Tamil version Nerkonda Paarvai. Sriram Venu directorial Vakeel Saab is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Prakash Raj.

For fans of Power Star, there are more reasons to celebrate today. There will be a new update about his 27th film #PSPK27 at 12:30 pm. The film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

There will also be an update about #PSPK28 at 4:05 pm. The announcement comes from the production house Mythri Movie Makers. The film is being directed by Harish Shankar, who has previously worked with Pawan Kalyan in Gabbar Singh.

Follow all the latest updates about Pawan Kalyan.

08:06 (IST)02 Sep 2020
'Wishing you good health and happiness forever'

Eesha Rebba posted on Twitter, "Many many happy returns of the day to the one and only Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu. Happy happy birthday wishing you good health and happiness forever."

07:55 (IST)02 Sep 2020
Shibasish Sarkar wishes Pawan Kalyan

"Many many happy returns of the day @PawanKalyan!! Wish you a great year ahead with success love and peace!! #HBDPawanKalyan #AttarintikiDaredhi," Reliance Entertainment's Shibasish Sarkar said via Twitter.

07:44 (IST)02 Sep 2020
'Birthday wishes to the most powerful star'

Kona Venkat tweeted, "My Best birthday wishes to the most Powerful star @PawanKalyan!! Wishing you peace and love always!! #HBDPowerStar"

Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter to wish Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever."

Baba Sehgal has announced that he will be releasing a special song in honour of Power Star. He shared on Twitter, "For all the fans and friends of Pawan Kalyan - a new remix track with the video releasing on his birthday day 2nd September. It’s my birthday gift to our Power Star. SPREAD THE WORD GUYS."

