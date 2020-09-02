Pawan Kalyan turns 49: Celebs wish the Vakeel Saab actor

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 49th birthday today.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan turns 49 today. Celebrities and fans have turned the actor’s birthday into a festival on social media.

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. The movie’s motion poster will be released today at 9:09 am. It marks Pawan Kalyan’s return to the movies after a gap of two years.

In Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role that has been played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version and Ajith in the Tamil version Nerkonda Paarvai. Sriram Venu directorial Vakeel Saab is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Prakash Raj.

For fans of Power Star, there are more reasons to celebrate today. There will be a new update about his 27th film #PSPK27 at 12:30 pm. The film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

There will also be an update about #PSPK28 at 4:05 pm. The announcement comes from the production house Mythri Movie Makers. The film is being directed by Harish Shankar, who has previously worked with Pawan Kalyan in Gabbar Singh.