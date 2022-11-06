Pawan Kalyan travels sitting on car roof, fans in awe of his ‘swag’. Watch video

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is on top of the world…. and his car. Videos surfaced on social media showing the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief sitting on the roof of his SUV, relaxed, with his feet stretched out.

While Pawan was filmed sitting casually on the roof, his security team was dangling on the side of his car, ensuring his safety. The actor-politician’s SUV was followed by a battery of cars and bikes.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans were also seen riding on their bikes, filming the unusual event. Pawan was on his way to Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district to meet the locals whose houses were reportedly demolished for the widening of roads.

It may appear off track to say like this but that swag 🔥 and attitude off the screen 👌👌 మన దగ్గర తప్పు లేనప్పుడు వచ్చే ధైర్యం @PawanKalyan .#JSPStandsWithIpptam pic.twitter.com/JeQ0waTYNe — Dr.Shiva Prasad Reddy (@Dr_bspreddy) November 5, 2022

Another fan shared the video on Twitter and called Pawan a “people’s leader” as he was seen entering the village in his convoy, still sitting on the roof. Others, however, also wondered if this act amounts to traffic violation.

The official Twitter page of Jana Sena Party shared pictures of the actor’s visit, where he was seen surrounded by people, talking to them, being greeted with a shower of flowers.

On the film front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in Summer 2023.