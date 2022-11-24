scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Pawan Kalyan to shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu with 900 plus crew members: ‘It will be a milestone movie…’

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being mounted on a massive budget.

Pawan KalyanPawan Kalyan in and as Hari Hara Veera Mallu. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan is now busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The period drama is being mounted on a massive budget. On Thursday, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s producers issued a statement giving the audience a glimpse of the film’s size and scale and promised it will be a “milestone movie.”

“Any work of quality cinema with historic significance that stands the test of time, demands meticulous detailing, research and immense effort of hundreds of cast and crew. The shoot of #HariharaVeeraMallu is progressing at a brisk pace in an enormous set erected at Ramoji Film city as per schedule since October last week with sri @PawanKalyan garu along with a nine hundred cast and crew participating with all their might. We are extremely confident that #HHVM will be a milestone movie and sure will be celebrated by one and all around the globe. We require all your love and constant support going forward,” said Mega Surya Production in the statement.

Also Read |Is this why Rishab Shetty is miffed with Rashmika Mandanna?

Pawan Kalyan, 51, underwent combat training in preparation for his role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, the film tells the story of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. The story is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 04:53:20 pm
Next Story

Business of army veteran who subdued Colorado shooter gets massive support

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close