Pawan Kalyan to play a cop in Saagar K Chandra’s next

The new project of popular Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor will don the role of a cop once more in a film to be directed by Saagar K Chandra.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a teaser for the film and wrote, “PAWAN KALYAN… On the auspicious occasion of #Dussehra, here’s a BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT… #PawanKalyan in Sithara Entertainment’s Prod No 12 [not titled yet]… Directed by Saagar K Chandra… Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi… Music by Thaman S. #HappyDussehra.”

The teaser reveals the basic details about the movie. It also says that the “favourite cop of Telugu cinema is back in a high voltage role.”

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the film and Thaman S has composed the music.

Pawan Kalyan is also awaiting the release of Sriram Venu’s directorial Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood’s Pink. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

The actor was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

