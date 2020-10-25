scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls

Pawan Kalyan to play a cop in Saagar K Chandra’s next

The teaser for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film says that the “favourite cop of Telugu cinema is back in a high voltage role.”

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 25, 2020 1:30:13 pm
Pawan Kalyan, Pawan Kalyan next film, Pawan Kalyan upcoming filmPawan Kalyan will don the role of a cop once more in this film. (Photo: PR Handout/Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

The new project of popular Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor will don the role of a cop once more in a film to be directed by Saagar K Chandra.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a teaser for the film and wrote, “PAWAN KALYAN… On the auspicious occasion of #Dussehra, here’s a BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT… #PawanKalyan in Sithara Entertainment’s Prod No 12 [not titled yet]… Directed by Saagar K Chandra… Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi… Music by Thaman S. #HappyDussehra.”

The teaser reveals the basic details about the movie. It also says that the “favourite cop of Telugu cinema is back in a high voltage role.”

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the film and Thaman S has composed the music.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pawan Kalyan is also awaiting the release of Sriram Venu’s directorial Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood’s Pink. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

The actor was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

top five indian tv show photos
Anupamaa tops TRP list, Choti Sarrdaarni makes an entry

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement