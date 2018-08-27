Pawan Kalyan to host talk show?

The talk show is said to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s efforts to reach out to the masses as he prepares to quit films and become a full-time politician. The talk show is said to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s efforts to reach out to the masses as he prepares to quit films and become a full-time politician.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is, reportedly, set to make his small screen debut with a show like Satyamev Jayate.

According to reports, the show will focus on the pressing issues faced by the Telugu states and the shooting for the programme will start next month.

The talk show is said to be part of Pawan’s efforts to reach out to the masses as he prepares to quit films and become a full-time politician. It seems like Pawan has been inspired by the way Kamal Haasan is using the television platform to further his political ambition.

Kamal has been using Bigg Boss Tamil show to carry out a subliminal political campaign in view of the upcoming elections in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The alleged TV show is expected to be aired on 99 TV, which was recently bought by the core members of Jana Sena Party, which was founded by Pawan.

Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, officially has no film projects in the pipeline. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi. Written and directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, the film released earlier this year amid huge expectations. However, it failed to perform at the box office.

Agnyaathavaasi also made headlines for wrong reasons when French filmmaker Jérôme Salle accused the Telugu filmmakers of copying his action film Largo Winch.

