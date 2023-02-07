Pawan Kalyan opens up about his three marriages, says he wanted to ‘remain a bachelor’: ‘Didn’t work out with 1 person, had to marry another’

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who recently appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show on aha, opened up about the many questions that have been speculated about his three marriages over the last two and a half decades. Pawan Kalyan shared on the show that he “never wanted to marry” and “go the yoga way.”

He said, “I wanted to remain a bachelor and go the yoga way. When I look at my life from that point, I feel is it really me? Did these things happen to me? I never planned anything. I always live the conventional way.” Pawan Kalyan then opened up about his first wife Nandini and said it was an arranged marriage. “My first marriage was very conventional. It was arranged by elders. But not everything works out in a relationship. So, couples separate,” he said.

Pawan’s second marriage was with his longtime live-in girlfriend Renu Desai. “Even the second time, whether a difference of opinion or something… maybe there was no consensus… it was a different set of circumstances. But when these people, I mean they keep harping on three weddings… I didn’t marry all the three at the same time. Neither do I live with all the three together. It didn’t work out for me with one person, I had to marry another. Also, it didn’t happen out of desire or infatuation, they just happened. It only involves pain,” he said. Pawan Kalyan married his third wife Anna Lezhneva in 2013.

He said that his personal life is often brought up in the public arena because he is a politician and thus, people use it as a “weapon for criticism.” “How I look at it is, someone has to abuse you in some way, so let them do it. I carry no guilt within me. What I feel is maybe because I am known to the public, my life is exposed to many,” he said and added “I married three times. I didn’t marry three people at the same time. As it didn’t go well, I had to marry thrice. I divorced and got married. But I didn’t marry the three at the same time or kept them in the same house.”

Pawan Kalyan also shared the reason as to why he joined politics in the first place. He said that “none of my friends or dear ones encourage me in politics” but he continues to do it because he finds it to be his “social responsibility.” “Even today they hold a view as to why take abuse from others but for me it is a social responsibility. When you do have some knowledge and you see that things are going wrong, I felt it would be wrong on our part not to stand up to it. I don’t know about winning or losing but I feel we must firmly and clearly state our opinion and stand by it.”