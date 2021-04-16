Pawan Kalyan tests positive for coronavirus

Pawan Kalyan is being treated at home. (Photo: PR handout)

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. His political outfit Janasena Party released a statement, confirming the news. శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారికి కోవిడ్ పాజిటివ్

ఆయన క్షేమం… కొనసాగుతున్న చికిత్స pic.twitter.com/089nooZUlV — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 16, 2021 Last week, Pawan went into self-quarantine after several staff members at his party office contracted the virus. It is worth noting that producer Dil Raju, who bankrolled Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Vakeel Saab, had also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

