Pawan Kalyan: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a relevant film today

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan graced the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Sunday. The Telugu movie star praised his big brother, Chiranjeevi, who has played the titular role in the biopic historical drama.

Pawan said that Chiranjeevi has a lion’s share in his success. “When I failed in the intermediate examination, I was very upset as I felt like a failure. I thought of killing myself with my brother’s pistol.”

He recalled a conversation with Chiranjeevi at the time that changed his life. “He told me that I may have failed in the intermediate exams but I should succeed in life. His encouragement gave me the strength to become what I am today,” he added.

Pawan said that Sye Raa is a very relevant film today. “This film highlights the greatness of our country. Films like this should be made as they show us struggles and sacrifices of great people like Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar. We should remember the sacrifices these leaders made to give us this freedom,” said the actor.

The Gabbar Singh star said he was proud of his nephew Ram Charan for making this film with Chiranjeevi.

Pawan has provided narration for the film based on the rebellion against British Raj led by the 16 century Rayalaseema freedom fighter. Chiranjeevi claimed that Pawan’s narration in the opening and ending scenes will strike a chord with the audiences.

The sprawling supporting star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Niharika and others.

The film will release on October 2.