Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for Pink’s Telugu remake

Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink (File photo). Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink (File photo).

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who has been busy with his political commitments for two years, finally joined the cinema sets on Monday. It is already known that the actor has given his nod to act in the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink. It was formally launched in December with a puja ceremony and now, the team commenced its regular shoot on Monday in Hyderabad, without much media glare. Directed by Venu Sriram of MCA fame, the Janasena chief will be seen reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan.

This yet-to-be-titled flick has Nivetha Thomas on board to portray the character which was donned by Taapsee Pannu in the original version. While Anjali and Ananya Nagalla of Mallesham fame will be seen in other pivotal roles.

Ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the project under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, in association with Boney Kapoor while Thaman is scoring the music. The complete details of the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

The critically acclaimed Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, featuring Ajith in the lead role and turned out to be a hit at the box office as well.

