Pawan Kalyan sounds clap for Chiranjeevi’s 158th film; megastar recalls moment from 30 years ago

On a Thursday morning in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan walked into a film pooja ceremony, picked up a clapperboard, and sounded the first shot for his elder brother Chiranjeevi’s 158th film. For most people in the room, it was an occasion for celebration. For Chiranjeevi, it triggered the memory from 30 years ago.

Shortly after the muhurtham of his new film, tentatively titled Mega158, the 70-year-old megastar posted a note on X. Sharing photos from the pooja ceremony, he wrote, “As I see the clapboard positioned between Kalyan Babu and myself today… I am reminded of an occasion 30 years ago when this very scene played out in reverse, during the making of Tholi Prema (originally titled Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi). Thank you for taking the time, despite your duties as Deputy Chief Minister, to attend the muhurtham ceremony of my 158th film, for sounding the clap, and for bringing joy to every member of the film unit.”