Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan plays cover of Hrudayama song, Adivi Sesh thanks him

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan is a fan of Adivi Sesh’s work in films, and he was also recently spotted at the premiere of Major. Sesh and Akira are left-handed and bond over shared interests. They never hesitate to show their admiration for each other.

On Thursday, Akira surprised Sesh by sending him a video of his piano cover rendition for the chartbuster “Hrudayama” song from Major. In the 140-second video, the 6’4″ tall guy is seen enjoying every note he plays.

Thanking Akira for his cover rendition, Sesh wrote, “Thank you dear #Akira for sending me this. Heart is full. Love you. @SricharanPakala Check out Akira’s beautiful cover rendition of #Hrudayama/#Saathiya.”

Akira’s mother Renu Desai also shared the same video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I love the way Akira derives joy from every note he plays. @adivisesh @sashikirantikka Akira enjoying your song #hrudayama #major.”

Akira also enthralled his friends by playing a cover of Dosthi from RRR at his school graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Major has grossed more than Rs 60 crore from its theatrical run.