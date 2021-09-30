Pawan Kalyan shared his opinion, not associating Republic with it: Deva Katta

Deva Katta, who is best known for helming critically acclaimed Prasthanam, is all set to entertain the audience with the political thriller Republic. The film is slated to release on October 1 in theatres. Bankrolled by JB Entertainments, it features Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Ahead of the film’s release, the Vennela director shared details about his upcoming release.

What inspired you to come up with the concept of Republic?

The inspiration for this movie was my lack of awareness about our system. We discuss politics and politicians and often share our frustration. We also discuss democracy, autocracy, dictatorship, and various ‘isms’ such as socialism, capitalism, and communism. But when we question ourselves about the deeper meanings and significance of these terms, we draw a blank. It is essential that we understand how our society and system function. Republic is a story developed after studying a common man’s understanding of the system and society. I have told the story from a neutral position, like that of a district collector. The story looks at how a bureaucrat with a Socratic mindset looks at the system.

Did Sai Dharam Tej do justice to your idea?

Sai Dharam Tej is a very non-political and neutral person. As a common man, he owned this story. He believed in the idea.

What was the reaction of the censor board?

They appreciated the film for its effectiveness. It got the certification with zero cuts.

What is the message that you wanted to convey with Republic?

I want to define democracy and government. In the film, we looked at the system as a solution rather than a problem.

After delivering a critically acclaimed film like Prasthanam, you have not tasted proper success at the box office.

In my view, the stories that I chose were correct. When I did Vennela and Prasthanam, despite the lack of proper resources, I had creative liberty. But the audience rejected the films that I made with commercial elements. But, I own the Republic movie. Sai Dharam Tej encouraged me to work according to my vision.

A powerful subject like Republic demands hard-hitting dialogues.

According to me, every dialogue is a thought, and it should elevate the nature of the thought. So, if you feel the dialogues are good, it’s because there are good intentions and respect behind those words.

Pawan Kalyan graced the pre-release event. Tell us about it?

When our film team was discussing Sai Dharam Tej’s accident with his family, Chiranjeevi supported us by launching the film’s trailer. Pawan Kalyan graced the pre-release event, and he is all heart. Whatever he said on the stage was his viewpoint on different issues. He never shies away from expressing his opinion and this is something both his admirers and critics are well aware of. Whether you support him or not, you have to agree with the fact that he speaks his mind. We are not associating Republic with his opinions. My movie is completely neutral on political angles.

Did you meet Sai Dharam Tej after his bike accident?

Yes, I have met him, and we decided to release the film on October 1st only after consulting with him. He has watched the pre-release event as well. We wanted to keep him isolated until he feels 100 per cent safe. He is fine and recovering well. He is speaking and taking food in small quantities. But it takes time to recover.

Tell us about the project that you have planned on the lives of N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR)?

The project deals with the life stories of Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, from their college days till the demise of YSR. I wanted to make it a three-part movie like Godfather, and I need a great cast for it. It can also be made as a web series. Indraprastham is the working title of the project.

You were part of Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning series. Why did you leave that project?

The ambition of Baahubali: Before The Beginning is to make it a series like Game of Thrones from India. So, it is not a project which can be done in one or two years with one or two directors. It takes a lot of investment of time and a dedicated technical team for output like that. So, we gave them the material that we created for it and came out of that project. We also promised that we would help them if they want us to get involved in the project at any time.