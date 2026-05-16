Pawan Kalyan says people are ‘pressuring’ him since Vijay became CM: ‘Situation here is different’

Vijay’s decisive win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, culminating in his historic rise to Chief Minister, continues to be a topic of celebration for many. Amid this political fervour, comparisons have emerged with Andhra Pradesh’s superstar and Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan.

Amid widespread social media chatter, Pawan Kalyan addressed party cadres at Jana Sena’s headquarters in Mangalagiri. Talking about Vijay becoming the CM, he said, “Ever since the Tamil Nadu elections and him becoming Chief Minister, people are pressuring me. In our neighbouring state, an actor established a party and became the Chief Minister. A lot of people have since messaged me that I should’ve done the same in Andhra Pradesh.”

Using a Telugu idiom to illustrate his point, Pawan added, “Like unnecessary excitement for a neighbour’s wedding. It’s like how little children run around, unaware it’s not their family wedding. The situation in Andhra Pradesh is different. As they said, I contested in the 2019 election. What did they do? Even the Ministers didn’t stick by me. So, don’t compare.”

Chiranjeevi wishes Vijay the best

This statement came just a day after Pawan’s brother, Chiranjeevi, had a warm phone conversation with Vijay. A press note from Chiranjeevi’s team described the call as “warm and cordial.” It read: “On this occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr Vijay upon his assumption of office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He expressed his hope that Mr Vijay would forever remain etched in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu through people-centric governance, and that he would garner the love and affection of the masses, much like the late, great leader MGR.”

The note also highlighted Vijay’s appreciation for Chiranjeevi: “In turn, Mr Vijay expressed his gratitude to Megastar Chiranjeevi. He mentioned that he had recently watched the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and felt immense joy seeing Chiranjeevi on the silver screen; he also thanked him for the support extended regarding the piracy issue concerning Jana Nayagan. Furthermore, he conveyed his best wishes for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, which is being produced under the KVN Productions banner.”

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Pawan Kalyan’s political journey

Pawan Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in 2014. In the 2024 General and State Assembly elections, he played a crucial role in forging an alliance between Jana Sena, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), strategically limiting the number of seats his party contested. The alliance achieved a landslide victory, with Jana Sena winning all 21 of the MLA seats and 2 MP seats it contested. Kalyan was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and was later appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

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Vijay’s political rise

Vijay entered politics in February last year with the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK secured 108 out of 234 seats, propelling Vijay to the Chief Minister’s office in a remarkable political debut.