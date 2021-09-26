Pawan Kalyan attends Republic pre-release event, reveals Sai Dharam Tej is ‘still in coma’

Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic is all set for a release. The makers organised the film’s pre-release event on Saturday evening, which was attended by many including Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Earlier this month, Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident and is currently under medical observation. His fans were eagerly waiting to get an update on the actor’s health.

When Pawan Kalyan took over the stage, he thanked all the fans for their well-wishes for his nephew. However, Pawan Kalyan condemned some media houses who projected Sai Dharam Tej’s accident as the actor’s fault, “We are also humans. Show some humanity towards us too,” Pawan said stating that film actors often become soft targets.

“It was his bad luck,” Pawan said about the accident and informed that the actor is still in coma. “Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet. He is not the one you should be talking about,” he said.

Kalyan also addressed how Andhra Pradesh’s government is targeting cinema industry. “Actors are the highest taxpayers. I entertain the audience and make money. Prabhas had to build his body to become a ‘Baahubali’. Rana (Daggubati) too had to do that. Jr NTR dances amazingly and makes money. Ram Charan rides the horse wonderfully and makes money. A heroine has to dance in the presence of unknown people to earn,” he said, adding “Don’t test our patience.” He also spoke about the need to double up theater businesses. He urged his contemporaries from the industry to speak up against political ‘gangism’ against the film industry. “If you have problem with me, don’t let my film release but leave rest of the filmmakers,” he said.

As a member of film fraternity I humbly request @ysjagan gaaru and concerned Ministers to look in to it before it gets too late for the cinema to revive 🙏🏼 https://t.co/5ShufVbWFL — Nani (@NameisNani) September 26, 2021

Not supporting or being against any political party but the issues addressed by @PawanKalyan sir with respect to Telugu Film industry totally makes sense and being part of the industry I feel it’s my responsibility to support Pawan sir on this who spoke on behalf of all of us .. — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) September 26, 2021

On Sunday, Nani and Kartikeya lent their support to Pawan Kalyan over his concerns for Telugu film industry. “Keeping aside the political differences between Pawan Kalyan sir and AP Government. The film industry issues addressed are genuine and needs immediate attention. Thank you @PawanKalyan sir. As a member of film fraternity I humbly request @ysjagan gaaru and concerned Ministers to look in to it before it gets too late for the cinema to revive,” Nani wrote.

“Not supporting or being against any political party but the issues addressed by @PawanKalyan sir with respect to Telugu Film industry totally makes sense and being part of the industry I feel it’s my responsibility to support Pawan sir on this who spoke on behalf of all of us,” Kartikeya mentioned on Twitter.