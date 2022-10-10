scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Pawan Kalyan resumes training for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, see photo

Pawan Kalyan plays the role of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan KalyanPawan Kalyan will be seen next in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. (Photo: Twitter/HHVMFilm)

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan has resumed training for his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. On Monday, a photo of Pawan from a training session was shared online by the makers of the period drama much to the excitement of the star’s fans. In the photo, Pawan could be seen sporting a hoodie jacket and striking an action pose. “Sneak peek of our #HariHaraVeeraMallu @PawanKalyan garu in the #PracticeSession,” the film’s Twitter handle captioned the picture.

Earlier, the makers of the historical drama shared a sneak peek of Pawan training for action scenes in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It seems after a long time, the star has gone the extra mile in preparation for a movie. It seems the film will have a lot of action scenes involving spears as Pawan could be seen extensively training with the weapon.

The production of Hari Hara Veera Mallu faced a lot of delay. Earlier, reports claimed that the filmmakers have already completed about 40 per cent of the film. It’s said that the movie will be heavy on special effects and the producers have roped in Hollywood technician Ben Lock to supervise the VFX work.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, Hari Hara Veera Mallu tells the story of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri. The story is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

The movie is expected to arrive in cinemas next year.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 06:49:01 pm
