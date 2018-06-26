Pawan Kalyan is happy about Renu Desai’s engagement. Will trolls back off?

Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai recently got engaged. Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai recently got engaged.

Telugu filmmaker and actor Renu Desai came under fire on Sunday after she announced her engagement. She shared a photo of her exchanging rings with an unidentified man triggering a barrage of unsolicited advice and even death threats from fans of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan. Reason: the troll army is seemingly under the impression that their ‘God’ (read Pawan Kalyan) will be affected somehow if Renu gets married to another man.

“This is a special category of crazy. I wonder how they are with their mother and sisters. I really worry about their mental health’,” wrote Renu, while sharing the screenshots of some abusive and insensitive messages she received from Pawan’s fans.

“Don’t get married again, please. A lot of women are leading their lives normally while being single. Don’t become bad by doing a second marriage. If you do, then what will be the difference between you and outsiders?,” read a message from one fan.

“And they get crazier,” she added while sharing another message.

“All hell will break loose if you marry again. So please think about your decision. It is your life and your wish, but make sure my God is not affected in any way,” read another fan’s comment.

Talking to a newspaper, Renu revealed that she was so scared by some threats that she decided to involve police in the matter. “Some of the threats were extremely scary. There was one person who threatened to kill me if I marry again. We were forced to take police action and got the tweet deleted. it’s scary, because even though it’s a virtual threat, we don’t know what the person is really capable of,” Renu told Times Of India.

As the situation was getting out of control, Pawan tweeted a congratulatory message, wishing his former wife all happiness as she prepares to begin a new life. “My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness.I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity(sic),” he posted on his Twitter page.

Renu was Pawan’s second wife. She got married to the Tollywood star in 2009 and the couple divorced in 2012. They have a son Akira and a daughter Aadhya.

After living alone for so many years, Renu recently said she found love again in her life. A few days ago, she got engaged to her lover in Pune. However, she is not ready to reveal the details of her soon-to-be-husband, to protect his privacy.

