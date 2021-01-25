Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film goes on the floor

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sagar K Chandra, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram during the launch of Sithara Entertainment's upcoming production venture. (Photo: Twitter/SitharaEnts)

The shooting of the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum began on Monday in Hyderabad. The yet-untitled film stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

The makers have planned a 10-day long first schedule to shoot a high octane action sequence involving Pawan and Rana, under the supervision of action choreographer Dilip Subbarayan.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the multi-starrer under Sithara Entertainments banner. Sagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame is helming the film. Ace director Trivikram has been roped in to pen the screenplay and dialogues.

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the movie also stars Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji and Narra Srinu.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is getting ready for a theatrical release. And, Rana Daggubati’s Aranya is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 26.