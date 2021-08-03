Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film gets Sankranti release: ‘Biggest battle of self-esteem’

From left, Trivikram, DoP Ravi K Chandran, Pawan Kalyan, and director Saagar K Chandra from the sets Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sithara Entertainments is ready to cash in on Sankranti festivities for their film, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. The film, which is tentatively titled PSPKRanaMovie, will release on January 12, 2022. The makers announced the release date with a special video, where Pawan, Trivikram, and Thaman discuss the music of the film.

The film’s production house Sithara Entertainments took to social media and wrote: “Gear up for the Biggest Battle of Self-Esteem, #ProductionNo12 in theatres 12 Jan 2022. Be ready to experience the FIRST SINGLE veryy soonnn.”

The project, which is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, marks Pawan Kalyan’s first collaboration with Rana Daggubati. Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame is the director.

The shooting for the film is currently progressing at a fast pace in Hyderabad. PSPKRanaMovie sees Pawan as a cop named Bheemla Nayak and has Nithya Menen as the female lead opposite him. Thaman scores the music, and Ravi K Chandran will handle the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Tollywood is ready to revive the pandemic-hit box office business with several big-budget films slated for Sankranti release. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release on January 13, while Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam has locked January 14. Another Telugu multi-starrer F3 featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej is likely to hit the theatres on January 15. Nagarjuna’s family entertainer Bangarraju will begin its regular shoot in August for a Sankranthi release.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu in the pipeline. Rana’s Virataparvam will release soon in theatres.