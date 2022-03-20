Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak gets OTT release date

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak hit theatres on February 25, and set the Telugu box office on fire. And now, a month after its theatrical release, the film is set to release on OTT platforms. The Saagar K Chandra directorial, which revolves around the ego clash between a police officer and an ex-army officer, will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and Aha from March 25 onwards.

Bheemla Nayak opened to mixed reviews in the last week of February. In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote, “The Telugu remake is all about one man and one man only- Bheemla Nayak aka Pawan Kalyan. And who’s Bheemla Nayak? The film doesn’t even answer that fully. There is a backstory for Bheemla Nayak and it doesn’t tell much about him. The flashback only demonstrates that Bheemla Nayak means business. He is the saviour of the poor, women and children, and a nightmare to bad men. In the aforementioned scene, we see Bheemla Nayak pluck a fully grown man’s arms from his shoulder socket with his bare hands as if it’s a strand of hair.”

Earlier in an interview, director Saagar K Chandra said that the first challenge of making the remake was to create a larger than life character for Pawan Kalyan.

“When Trivikram and I were discussing adapting the film in Telugu, the first challenge was to make Biju Menon’s character larger than life and ensure that the film revolved around him. The character was played by Pawan Kalyan in Telugu. In Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Koshi’s character was more important. So, in Telugu, a kind of paradigm shift happened. We then had to crunch a 3-hour film into less than 2 hours 30 minutes. The original version was a procedural film, with most of the emotional outburst limited to the last 30 minutes. It’s difficult to keep the audience engaged for half an hour without change in the arc. To push up the tempo, we made many changes,” he said.