As Ram Charan’s Peddi releases, Pawan Kalyan exposes ‘recurring pressure’ threatening films

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share an extended note backing Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film Peddi, set to release on Thursday. Alongside his personal appreciation for the film and its team, Kalyan used the occasion to raise pointed concerns about what he described as recurring pressure on exhibitors and distributors around the time of major Telugu film releases.

In his tweet, Pawan Kalyan wrote that the glimpse of Peddi “reflects the spirit of perseverance, courage, and the determination to rise against all odds,” adding that he was sharing his thoughts on “the talent behind it, and the need to nurture an atmosphere where cinema can grow with confidence, dignity, and mutual respect.”

In the detailed note, Pawan Kalyan reflected on watching Ram Charan grow over the years, saying what sets him apart “is not his staggering global fame, but his choice to embrace profound humility, deep-rooted devotion, and absolute discipline.”

He addressed director Buchi Babu Sana directly, acknowledging his roots and his creative conviction. Sana is from Pithapuram and previously won the best Telugu-language film award at India’s National Film Awards for his debut Uppena (2021), having also served as a writer and assistant director on Rangasthalam (2018) under filmmaker Sukumar. Pawan Kalyan said the director’s vision “stands firmly rooted in the spirit of our native land,” adding, “It takes rare conviction to bring the raw essence of our people, our culture, and our traditional sporting heritage back to the very heart of mainstream cinema.”

He also praised Mythri Movie Makers for their backing, writing, “At a time when mounting large-scale cinema itself has become increasingly challenging, supporting ambitious storytelling on such a grand canvas deserves immense respect.”

However, most of his note was directed at the broader conditions surrounding film releases. Pawan Kalyan wrote that “it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the recurring pattern where pressures surrounding exhibitors, screenings, and releases intensify precisely when major films approach release.”

Also Read: Ram Charan’s Peddi advance bookings cross Rs 12 cr globally, but Telangana premieres stuck

He made clear that the consequences of such pressure reach far beyond producers and stars. “Cinema is not sustained by individuals alone,” he wrote. “It stands on the years of sacrifice made by producers, the belief carried by distributors, the strength of exhibitors, and the unseen toil of thousands of technicians, workers, and daily wage earners whose livelihoods move with every Friday release.”

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On the broader question of disputes in the industry, he added, “Differences, negotiations, and concerns are part of any industry. But when obstacles repeatedly emerge at the final hour instead of being resolved through dialogue beforehand, it raises questions larger than business itself.” He further warned that “any atmosphere that appears designed to corner cinema before release ultimately harms not stars or producers alone, but the very ecosystem that feeds thousands of families.”

His comments come against the backdrop of reported friction around Peddi’s release in Telangana. Active producers had sought a meeting with Pawan Kalyan to discuss the situation, with hurdles expected to be cleared before the weekend in Telangana, while no issues were reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan closed on a note of resolve, writing that “Telugu cinema became a force because of its collective strength, not calculated pressure. And no force has ever stopped a story whose roots are deeply connected to the soil and the people.” He signed off with his blessings to Ram Charan and the entire team, wishing them “grand success and lasting glory.”

Peddi is a Telugu-language sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film follows a spirited manual labourer who participates in different village sports, while also fighting for the legal recognition and identity of a marginalised clan. It is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music composed by A. R. Rahman