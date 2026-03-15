Pawan Kalyan promises ‘real violence’ in Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer, watch video

Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer: Four days before its Ugadi release, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped its trailer on Saturday evening and gave Telugu audiences the fullest look yet at what Harish Shankar has built around Pawan Kalyan. The two-minute and fourteen-second clip landed to a strong online response, and by most accounts, it delivered on the anticipation that has been building since the film was announced.

Pawan Kalyan is introduced as a fearless police officer who declares that he will show the meaning of real violence, before the clip shifts to lighter moments featuring romance and fun scenes between Pawan and Sreeleela.