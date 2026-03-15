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Pawan Kalyan promises ‘real violence’ in Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer, watch video
The Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer arrived on Saturday and gave Telugu audiences the clearest picture yet of what Harish Shankar has put together around Pawan Kalyan.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer: Four days before its Ugadi release, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped its trailer on Saturday evening and gave Telugu audiences the fullest look yet at what Harish Shankar has built around Pawan Kalyan. The two-minute and fourteen-second clip landed to a strong online response, and by most accounts, it delivered on the anticipation that has been building since the film was announced.
Pawan Kalyan is introduced as a fearless police officer who declares that he will show the meaning of real violence, before the clip shifts to lighter moments featuring romance and fun scenes between Pawan and Sreeleela.
One of the lines that has already circulated widely is Pawan Kalyan’s character description in his own words: “Ichi Padese Gotram, Iragadeese Nakshatram,” which sets the tone for the kind of cop he plays in the film.
The trailer evokes a sense of nostalgia similar to his earlier films Gabbar Singh and Sardaar Gabbar Singh, while also hinting at a romantic angle with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, pointing to a complete entertainer with several fan-service moments.
On the technical side, the trailer impresses with sharp editing and an energetic background score that elevates the action sequences and mass moments. Music for the film carries a joint credit, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the songs and Thaman S stepping in for the background score after DSP was unable to complete it due to prior commitments.
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh in 2012, a film that remains one of the more fondly remembered Telugu commercial entertainers of that decade. The reunion, fourteen years in the making, carries its own weight for a section of the audience that grew up on that film.
Beyond the nostalgia, the release carries added significance. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is only Pawan’s second film since he assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, which means the audience walking in on March 19 will not just be watching a film. They will be watching to see how much of the actor still lives alongside the politician.
The film was originally scheduled for March 26, 2026, before being preponed to March 19 to coincide with Ugadi, after Yash’s Toxic postponed its premiere. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, and features a supporting cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, Posani Krishna Murali and Gautami.
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