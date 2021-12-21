Pawan Kalyan postpones Bheemla Nayak, avoids box office clash with RRR, Radhe Shyam

The Telugu film producers’ guild on Tuesday held a press conference to thank Pawan Kalyan for agreeing to postpone his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak. The film was clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam upon its release.

“The production of RRR and Radhe Shyam began almost three years ago and will be released across the country. We requested and convinced the producers and the hero of Bheemla Nayak to postpone the release considering all the factors, including the availability of theatres. We thank them on behalf of the producers guild,” said producer Dil Raju at the press meet.

He also added that Bheemla Nayak will now release on February 25 next year, which was earmarked for the release of comedy film F3. Now the release date of F3, which is produced by Raju, will be pushed to another date.

The outbreak of the Covid and the subsequent lockdown has caused a bottleneck at the box office across the country, including the Telugu film industry. Many filmmakers are vying for favourable dates to release their movies. Given that Sankranthi is one of the biggest festivals in the Telugu states, several big stars, including Pawan Kalyan (Bheemla Nayak) and Mahesh Babu (Sarkaru Vaari Paata) had locked Sankranthi holiday for their upcoming movies. However, the second wave of Covid infections and the ensuing lockdown forced the makers of RRR and Radhe Shyam to postpone the release to January 2022.

While the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had no issue withdrawing from the Sankranthi race, the makers of Bheemla Nayak till recently were firm on releasing the film in theatres on January 12 as announced earlier. But, releasing the film along with RRR and Radhe Shyam would have put a lot of stress on the distribution chain in the Telugu states, which has a combined screen count of a little more than 1,700.

RRR will open in cinemas on January 7, while Radhe Shyam will arrive in theatres on January 14.