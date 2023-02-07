Pawan Kalyan opens up about his struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and how he emerged stronger as a better person

Telugu OTT platform Aha shared a promo from the upcoming episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable Season 2 which will feature actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Pawan’s interview is being telecast in two parts, with this being the concluding episode. While the first part dealt with the actor’s personal life, the second part’s teaser promises he will speak about the reasons for his political plunge, ideology, and the political affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

In his conversation with Unstoppable host Balayya, Pawan Kalyan is seen taking a dig at the ruling party of Andhra. Judging by the teaser, it is safe to assume that Pawan, who takes an aggressive stance in his political speeches, opened up about the reasons for establishing his political party and how the idea of dominance is shaping up the current politics. He also seems to be speaking about the struggles he has experienced in his political career and his thoughts on continuing in cinemas. The show will premiere on February 10 on Aha.

Meanwhile, in the first part of Unstoppable 2 with Pawan Kalyan, the Hari Hara Veeramallu actor spoke at length about his personal life and his battle with depression. According to a report in indiatoday.in, Pawan said, “My struggles with depression were overwhelming, but I fought through it.”

He explained, “I have asthma and felt isolated due to frequent hospitalisation. Therefore, I’m not much of a social person. At the age of 17, the pressure of exams only added to my depression. I remember planning to take my own life by using the licensed revolver of my eldest brother (Chiranjeevi Konidela) when he was not at home.”

He also revealed how book reading, martial arts, practicing Carnatic music, and other pursuits helped him to emerge as a better person.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veeramallu, They Call Him OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and an untitled project with Samuthirakani in the pipeline.