Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes on floors, actor looks menacing in new poster

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the photo where Pawan Kalyan stands against a motorbike while holding a glass of tea, and looks rather daunting.

pawan kalyanPawan Kalyan in new Ustaad Bhagat Singh poster.
The film, which was announced last year, marks Harish Shankar's second-time collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012). The actioner was initially titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, but didn't go on floors for a long time.

The production house captioned the post, “@PawanKalyan in and as #UstaadBhagatSingh  This time, it’s beyond entertainment  Shoot begins soon.”

The film, which was announced last year, marks Harish Shankar’s second-time collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012). The actioner was initially titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, but didn’t go on floors for a long time.

While Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music. Ayananka Bose will do the cinematography for the film. Ram-Laxman duo will handle the action choreography, and Chota K Prasad is on board as the editor.

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. The period drama, which is said to be mounted on a huge budget, is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:54:44 am
