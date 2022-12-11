Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes on floors, actor looks menacing in new poster

The first poster from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which was initially titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, featuring Pawan Kalyan, is out. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the photo where the actor stands against a motorbike while holding a glass of tea, and looks rather daunting.

The production house captioned the post, “@PawanKalyan in and as #UstaadBhagatSingh This time, it’s beyond entertainment Shoot begins soon.”

The film, which was announced last year, marks Harish Shankar’s second-time collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012). The actioner was initially titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, but didn’t go on floors for a long time.

While Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music. Ayananka Bose will do the cinematography for the film. Ram-Laxman duo will handle the action choreography, and Chota K Prasad is on board as the editor.

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. The period drama, which is said to be mounted on a huge budget, is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.