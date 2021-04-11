Pawan Kalyan in self-quarantine after members of Janasena test positive for COVID-19

Actor Pawan Kalyan is under self-quarantine after majority of Janasena party members tested positive for COVID-19. Janasena party informed Pawan Kalyan’s fans that he is under quarantine on the advice of doctors.

“The majority of Janasena President Sri Pawan Kalyan’s chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by Corona. As part of a precautionary measure, Sri Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of his entourage are being inflicted with Corona one by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him. With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of Corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leaders through teleconference,” the note from Janasena party’s P Hari Prasad read.

Pawan Kalyan was recently seen at the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab, which released on April 9. The film, which opened to good reviews and amazing response at the box office, marks Pawan Kalyan’s comeback to the silver screen after three years.

At the pre-release event, the actor-turned-politician said, “My heart has always been beating for the country and for my fans who are like my heartbeat for me.”

When some of his fans requested him to run for the chief minister of the state, Pawan replied, “I didn’t expect to win that kind of space in your heart. I kept working for the society and country. Nothing is more important than the place I have in your hearts. But if this happens (CM) we shall see, but I don’t have any expectations. I work for the nation without any expectations.”