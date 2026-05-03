‘Infection spread to my eye’: Pawan Kalyan details urgent surgery, may have to get operated on again

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to check on his recovery following a recent surgical procedure. When inquired about his health, actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan explained in detail what had led to the surgery and where his recovery stood.

Pawan Kalyan told the that what he had initially dismissed as routine sinus discomfort had progressively worsened. The infection spread and began affecting his eye, at which point surgical intervention became necessary. He confirmed that he underwent a Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery, commonly referred to as FESS, a minimally invasive procedure performed through the nostrils to clear blocked sinus passages and treat chronic infection without external incisions.

According to the statement released by Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, he added that some nasal bleeding had persisted after the procedure but said doctors had reassured him it would settle within a week or so. The surgery took place on April 18 in Hyderabad. Doctors had advised rest of seven to ten days before he resumed official duties.

Pawan Kalyan also disclosed a separate health concern that has been building for years. He told the Chief Minister that injuries he had sustained while filming action sequences during his acting career had gone largely unattended at the time. Those injuries, he said, are now causing discomfort.

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Doctors present during the visit explained that Pawan Kalyan has been dealing with shoulder muscle damage for the past five years, including a rotator cuff injury. Because he had not sought consistent treatment during that period, the condition had worsened to a point where it was now causing regular trouble. They said the shoulder issue would require proper medical attention and that surgery may be necessary.

Responding to the update on his health, Chandrababu urged Pawan Kalyan to take his recovery seriously and follow his doctors’ instructions without compromise. He emphasised the importance of adequate rest and expressed the wish that he return to full health soon.

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He also noted that Pawan Kalyan had already been reviewing departmental matters and going through official files after the surgery, and advised that such work be limited to designated times rather than resumed in full before doctors cleared him to do so.

Pawan Kalyan has been recovering at his Jubilee Hills residence since his discharge from hospital. The visit marked his first notable public interaction since the surgery, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and several political leaders and film personalities had publicly wished him a speedy recovery from in the days that followed.