Anna Konidela shares emotional post as Pawan Kalyan recovers from shoulder surgery

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is recovering at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday. His wife Anna Konidela shared a personal update on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photograph of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the hospital.

“His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him,” Anna wrote. “For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he’s in safe hands. One day at a time. We’ll get there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Konidala (@anna.konidala)

Pawan Kalyan underwent a three-and-a-half-hour arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder on July 11 for a rotator cuff injury. According to a hospital statement, the injury involved an extensive tear of the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendons along with an avulsion fracture of the greater tuberosity bone. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Director of Arthroscopy and Shoulder Service at the hospital.

The injury dates back to 2016. Despite being advised rest at the time, Pawan Kalyan continued attending public meetings and political engagements. The condition worsened during the Jana Sena Party’s Porata Yatra in 2018, when supporters frequently pulled his hands while greeting him, and resurfaced again in 2019. He did not undergo surgery on either occasion.

The severity of the damage came to light in April this year, when Pawan Kalyan was hospitalised for a separate nose surgery. Doctors conducting routine examinations found that the rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders had deteriorated significantly and advised immediate surgery. According to reports, the medical team was surprised he had been functioning with injuries of that extent. Pawan Kalyan, however, told the doctors he would undergo the procedure only after completing his official commitments.

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He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital on Thursday, July 10, with preliminary tests conducted the same day. The surgery took place the following morning. Both shoulders require surgery, but operating on both simultaneously would cause severe pain during recovery. The right shoulder was addressed first. A second surgery on the left shoulder is expected within two months.

The hospital said Pawan Kalyan is comfortable and recovering well. He has been advised three weeks of complete rest before starting a structured rehabilitation programme. Full recovery of shoulder function is expected over the next four months.

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Chief Minister Naidu visited the hospital on Sunday and spent close to an hour with the Deputy CM. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Naidu said Pawan Kalyan has always been with the people and often forgets himself when he is among them. He said the health issue had built up over time and was not a recent problem. “He is recovering well,” Naidu said.