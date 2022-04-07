Pawan Kalyan resumes Hari Hara Veeramallu’s shoot with gruelling action sequence. See photos

April 7, 2022 2:30:23 pm
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, whose last film Bheemla Nayak was well-received, has resumed shooting for his period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu (HHVM) with a high-voltage action sequence. He has been rehearsing under the supervision of action director Todor Lazarov. The film’s team is set to resume filming from Friday at specially erected set pieces.
Sharing the rehearsal photos of Pawan on their social media handles, the film’s production house Mega Surya Productions wrote, “Enigmatic and endearing @PawanKalyan garu rehearsing for a high voltage, full throttle action sequence for #HariHaraVeeraMallu with Todor Lazarov @Juji79. A film by @dirkrish @HHVMfilm Shoot resuming from 8th April.”
Massive sets were constructed in Hyderabad for the new schedule of HHVM under the supervision of art director Thota Tharani.
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veeramallu is set in the 17th century and chronicles the epic adventure of a legendary outlaw. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal opposite Pawan. AM Ratnam and A Dayakara Rao are bankrolling the project with Gnanashekar VS, MM Keeravani on board for cinematography, and music, respectively.
On the work front, Pawan Kalyan also has Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.
