Pawan Kalyan gets back to martial arts practice after 20 years

Actor Pawan Kalyan‘s fans wait for an update from him with baited breath. Pawan on Friday obliged his fans with a picture of himself practicing martial arts.

The actor, who will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, informed fans that he is practicing martial arts after two decades. However, he didn’t reveal the reason behind getting back to martial arts.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the founder of Janasena Party, captioned the picture, “After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice.” Fans immediately showered the picture with a lot of love and admiration.

After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice. pic.twitter.com/3CLqGRNbvH — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2022

Recently, producers of Hari Hara Veeru Mallu announced that Pawan Kalyan will be shooting with a crew of 900 people. The period drama, which is said to be mounted on a huge budget, is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.

“Any work of quality cinema with historic significance demands meticulous detailing, research and immense effort of hundreds of cast and crew. The shoot of Harihara Veera Mallu is progressing at a brisk pace in an enormous set erected at Ramoji Film city as per schedule since October last week with Sri Pawan Kalyan garu along with a nine hundred cast and crew participating with all their might. We are extremely confident that HHVM will be a milestone movie and sure will be celebrated by one and all around the globe. We require all your love and constant support going forward,” said production house Mega Surya Production in a statement.

Hari Hara Veeru Mallu is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.