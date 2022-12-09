scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Pawan Kalyan gets back to martial arts practice after 20 years

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, who will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, informed fans that he is practicing martial arts after two decades.

Pawan KalyanPawan Kalyan practicing martial arts. (Photo: Twitter/Pawankalyan)

Actor Pawan Kalyan‘s fans wait for an update from him with baited breath. Pawan on Friday obliged his fans with a picture of himself practicing martial arts.

The actor, who will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, informed fans that he is practicing martial arts after two decades. However, he didn’t reveal the reason behind getting back to martial arts.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the founder of Janasena Party, captioned the picture, “After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice.” Fans immediately showered the picture with a lot of love and admiration.

Also Read |Pawan Kalyan travels sitting on car roof, fans in awe of his ‘swag’. Watch video

Recently, producers of Hari Hara Veeru Mallu announced that Pawan Kalyan will be shooting with a crew of 900 people. The period drama, which is said to be mounted on a huge budget, is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.

“Any work of quality cinema with historic significance demands meticulous detailing, research and immense effort of hundreds of cast and crew. The shoot of Harihara Veera Mallu is progressing at a brisk pace in an enormous set erected at Ramoji Film city as per schedule since October last week with Sri Pawan Kalyan garu along with a nine hundred cast and crew participating with all their might. We are extremely confident that HHVM will be a milestone movie and sure will be celebrated by one and all around the globe. We require all your love and constant support going forward,” said production house Mega Surya Production in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...

Hari Hara Veeru Mallu is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:56:16 pm
Next Story

Deepti Sharma’s blitzkrieg powers India to 172/5 against Australia

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close